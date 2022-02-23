Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: Where do you set your thermostat on cold days?

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
SURVEY Thermostat.jpg
Posted at 11:06 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 13:06:55-05

With dangerously cold arctic air settling in across the region, it's only natural to send your thermostat way up.

News5 wants to know, where do you set your thermostat on cold days?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation