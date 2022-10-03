KOAA Survey: Where do the Broncos need to improve the most?

After the Broncos suffered a heartbreaking loss in Las Vegas, News5 wants to know, where do the Broncos need to improve the most?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Everything was set up for the Broncos to snap their ugly six-game road losing streak to the Raiders.

Creeping into field goal range in the second quarter, Russell Wilson handed off to Melvin Gordon and everything changed.

Gordon, in his first play of the afternoon, fumbled for the fourth consecutive game, setting off a dizzying chain of events from which the Broncos never recovered.

It turned into a scoop and score for Amik Robertson, a nine-point swing that resulted in Denver's 14th loss in its last 19 AFC West games.

The final was 32-23 before a rowdy, orange-bleached crowd at Allegiant Stadium.

Read the full story from Troy Renck here.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

