KOAA Survey: Where did you get your Halloween costume?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — For today's KOAA Survey, the News5 team would like to know where you got your Halloween costume.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The Spooky Season officially comes to a close this weekend. And as you prepare your costumes for yourself and your loved ones, the CDC would like you to keep some precautionary measures in mind to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as you Trick-or-Treat.

"I wouldn’t gather in large settings outside and do screaming like you are seeing in those football games if you are unvaccinated, those kids that are unvaccinated," Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC, said before encouraging Americans to enjoy the holiday. "But if you are spread out doing your trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children."

Dr. Walensky went on to state that people should attend outdoor Halloween events and parties if possible. Also, keeping a mask on despite one's vaccination status is strongly advised.

___

