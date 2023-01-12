KOAA Survey: Where are you seeing financial relief, in regards to inflation?

Inflation is continuing to ease according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicating the Consumer Price Index is continuing to decline.

For the 12-month period ending in December, the Consumer Price Index was 6.5%, which is down from a peak of 9.1% in the summer. Month over month, the CPI actually declined .1% in December as energy costs fell.

November to December 2022 marked the first time the CPI actually declined month over month since April to May 2020.

