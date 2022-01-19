KOAA Survey: Where are supply chain issues impacting you the most?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Supply chain issues are still plaguing the country and southern Colorado, and the News5 team wants to know where you're seeing the most impact from the supply chain issues.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Grocery stores are seeing more empty shelves than many in Southern Colorado can remember. Some of the biggest challenges the stores are facing are in trying to overstock popular items, and building new relationships with suppliers.

The solar industry is facing hurdles as it deals with a combination of supply chain issues and policy woes. The industry is growing, but in times like these, what is a positive can come with its own challenges.

National industries are not the only ones affected by the crisis, as local businesses in the Pikes Peak Region are also struggling to find all of the supplies they need to fill their inventories.

