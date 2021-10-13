KOAA Survey: When will you turn on the heat?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The cold is moving into Colorado, and weather forecasts are predicting temperatures to dip below freezing this week during the night. KOAA would like to know when you're planning on turning your heat on to combat those new lows.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

While the days and afternoons are still nice, weather forecasts are predicting some cold nights ahead. If you want to stay up to date with all the weather coming your way, you can check out our forecasts here.

You should also be aware that as the heat goes up, so do reports of carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon Monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas, and carbon monoxide leaks can be fatal. There is an easy way to stay protected. Carbon monoxide alarms can detect the gas and warn you if there's a danger. Make sure there are detectors in your house, and that the batteries are working. For more information on the dangers, click here.

If you've got furry friends around the house, or ones that like to stay outside the house, a company has come up with a product that might help. K&H Pet Products makes a heated pet house that will help keep your critters warm during the winter. To learn more about the heated pet houses, click here.

