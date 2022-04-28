Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: When will you get your kids vaccinated against COVID-19?

SURVEY Kid Vax.jpg
KOAA
SURVEY Kid Vax.jpg
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 13:14:27-04

Moderna recently submitted data to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children between 6 months and 5 years old.

News5 wants to know, when will you get your kids vaccinated against COVID-19?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination and many parents are waiting for a chance to protect them. Pfizer's vaccine is currently available for those 5 and older.
___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation