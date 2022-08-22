KOAA Survey: When do you think we will get our first snow?

Pikes Peak saw a bit of snow over the weekend, which raises the question, when do you think we will get our first snow?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Our KOAA News5 weather team has their own wager on when they think we'll see the first snow of the season:

KOAA graphics First snowfall predictions for the Colorado Springs Airport from the First Alert 5 Weather team

___

