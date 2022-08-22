Watch Now
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: When do you think we will get our first snow?

SURVEY First Snow.jpg
KOAA
SURVEY First Snow.jpg
Posted at 9:09 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 11:09:40-04

Pikes Peak saw a bit of snow over the weekend, which raises the question, when do you think we will get our first snow?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Our KOAA News5 weather team has their own wager on when they think we'll see the first snow of the season:

KOAA first snow predictions
First snowfall predictions for the Colorado Springs Airport from the First Alert 5 Weather team

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community