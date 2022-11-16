KOAA Survey: When do you shop for Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and News5 wants to know, when do you shop for Thanksgiving?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The estimated cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will be 20% higher than a year ago, according to an analysis released by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The AFBF’s analysis looks at the cost of Thanksgiving staples, such as turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk.

The AFBF said providing enough food for 10 people with plenty of leftovers would cost $64.05 this year, up from $53.31 a year ago and $46.90 from 2020.

Nearly every Thanksgiving staple is over 10 percent more expensive than a year ago. The largest increase was for the price of stuffing mix, which saw a 69% increase. The cost of turkey increased 21% in the last year.

The only Thanksgiving staple that did not have a price increase from last year was cranberries, which saw a 14% decline.

Heading into the holidays, inflation and high prices are impacting a local food bank and local families.

Many families who never needed help before, are turning to local food banks, like Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.

“I have to go to food pantries and stuff like that just to be able to get what we need basically,” said Jake Hubbard.

The Hubbard family is a family of five in Colorado Springs. They said they've seen the biggest impacts on the cost of gas for their vehicles, their utilities bill, and groceries bill.

