KOAA Survey: When do you get your school supplies?

With the first day of school fast approaching and as KOAA and Chick-fil-A launch our back to school drive, News5 wants to know when do you get your school supplies?
Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
KOAA News5 and Chick-Fil-A Back to School Supply Drive
KOAA News5 and Chick-fil-A are joining forces to make sure students in our area go back to school with the school supplies they need.
From August 1st through August 15th, you can drop off donated school supplies at 6 Chick-fil-A in southeast Colorado.
With inflation driving up the costs of everyday items, families feel the pinch. School supplies can be especially expensive.
You can help by purchasing supplies from our suggested supply list below, and when you visit Chick-fil-A before Aug. 15, you will find a convenient drop-off box right inside the store.
Thank you for supporting our students and teachers by providing the tools they need to succeed!
Participating Chick-fil-A Locations:
- 1535 West US Highway 50
Pueblo, CO. 81008
- 391 Spectrum Loop
Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3800
- 1620 S Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80905-2222
- 5905 Dublin Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80923-7474
- 3710 Bloomington St
Colorado Springs, CO 80922-3200
- 575 Garden of the Gods Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80907-3501
School Supply Suggestions:
Elementary School
- #2 Wooden Pencils - unsharpened
- Washable Glue Stick
- Low Odor Dry Erase Markers, Chisel Tip, 4 ct., Assorted Colors (Black, Blue, Red, Green) Crayola Crayons
- Washable Markers, Broad Line, 8 ct., Classic Colors
- Bevel Eraser, Pink, Latex-Free
- 2 Pocket Heavy Duty Poly Folder with Brads, Assorted Colors
- White Glue, 4oz
- Gallon Zipper Bags
- School Supply Box, 8” x 5” x 2”, Assorted Colors
- Wide Ruled Composition Book
- Wide Ruled Spiral Notebook, 70 ct., 3-Hole Punched
- Wide Ruled Filler Paper, 100 ct., 3-Hole Punched
- Highlighter, Pocket, Yellow, Chisel Tip
- Colored Pencils, Full Length, Sharpened
- Crayola Markers
- Pencil Zipper Pouch
- Boxes of Tissue
- Hand sanitizer
- Safety Scissors
- White printer paper
- Headphones (not ear buds)
- Gallon and sandwich size bags
- Paper towels
Middle & High School
- #2 Pencils, Pre-Sharpened
- Low Odor Dry Erase Marker, Chisel Tip, Black
- College Ruled Filler Paper, 8” x 10 1⁄2”, 3-hole punched
- College Ruled Composition Book, 100 ct.
- Small Washable Glue Stick
- Highlighter, Pocket, Yellow, Chisel Tip
- Paper Mate Stick Pen, Medium Pt., Red
- Bevel Eraser, Pink, Latex-Free
- Colored Pencils, Full Length, Sharpened 12 ct.
- College Ruled Spiral Notebook, 70 ct., 3-Hole Punched
- Oxford Index Cards, 3” x 5 Ruled, 100 ct., White
- Box of colored pens
- 5 Subject Notebooks
- Scissors
- Scientific calculators
- Computer mouse
- Earbuds or headphones
