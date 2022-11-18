KOAA Survey: When are you traveling for Thanksgiving?

It's the weekend before Thanksgiving, which may include traveling to be with loved ones.

The TSA said it is preparing to screen a similar number of passengers this Thanksgiving as it did in 2019, which would make it one of the busiest weekends in TSA history.

Despite the average cost of gas being $1 higher this year compared to last year, AAA expects a slight uptick in the number of drivers for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.

According to its projections, AAA expects 48.7 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles during the Thanksgiving weekend, which is a slight increase from 48.5 million a year ago. Air travel and other modes of transportation are also expected to see more passengers. All told, 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel Thanksgiving weekend, an increase from 53.8 million in 2021.

This year’s data suggests travel numbers will still be down slightly compared to 2019 when 56 million Americans traveled for Thanksgiving weekend. 2019 was tied for the busiest year on record.

