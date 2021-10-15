KOAA Survey: When are you going skiing?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Ski season is starting officially this weekend, and with it, our team at News5 would like to know when and if you're going to head up to the mountains this year?

It's official, Arapahoe Basin and Wolf Creek Ski Area will be open for skiing and snowboarding this weekend. Wolf Creek Ski Area will be first this year, opening Saturday, with the Arapahoe Basin opening second on Sunday.

The opening of resorts this year might not be as smooth of a ride as some fresh snow. Ski resorts are struggling to find people to fill open positions, with thousands of jobs still open at Colorado resorts.

For those who are rusty and need a guide to refresh, or if you are excited for your first ski season, check out this helpful guide for some tips and tricks.

