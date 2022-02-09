Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: What's your favorite pizza topping?

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
SURVEY Pizza.jpg
Posted at 10:32 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 12:32:18-05

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, so grab a slice, or 20, and let's celebrate!

Before grabbing a slice, News5 wants to know, what's your favorite pizza topping?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Winter Olympics 480

The Winter Olympics on KOAA-TV and NBC

Tokyo Olympics Learn More