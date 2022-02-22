Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: What's your favorite comfort food on a cold day?

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
SURVEY Comfort Foods.jpg
Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 12:29:31-05

As temperatures plummet overnight, many people may be thinking about their favorite cold day meal.

News5 wants to know, what's your favorite comfort food on a cold day?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation