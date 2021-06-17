KOAA Survey: What's your favorite Colorado mountain range?

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's getting hot in Colorado! This means the snow is melting and hiking trails are opening. As tourists and locals start to head to the mountains this summer, which Colorado mountain range is your favorite?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Larry Marr

Front Range

The good ol' front range. The first mountain range most travelers see when they land in Colorado, and it's the view a majority of the state's population gets to see. It's the mountain range most accessible to places like Denver and Boulder. Some of the busiest trails are part of the range. Our most popular and well-known national park, Rocky Mountain National Park, is also part of this mountain range.

Steve Shugart Stunning capture of the moon setting over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains

Sangre de Cristo

The Sangre de Cristos are the closest mountain range to Colorado Springs, once you get past Pikes Peak. They run from Poncha Pass all the way down into New Mexico. Also known as "the Spanish Peaks," the mountain range contains Blanca Peak and Crestone Peak.

June Blooms Photography Stunning view of Mt. Sneffels on a stormy May afternoon

The San Juans

The San Juans are the most southwestern mountain range in Colorado. It ranges from Ouray, Colo. all the way to New Mexico. The terrain ranges from high-desert mesas to alpine peaks. It boasts famous places like Telluride.

FORREST BOUTIN A collection of fall colors across Colorado from News 5 viewers.



Sawatch

The Sawatch Mountain Range, is located just west of Colorado Springs, starting near Buena Vista, Colo, and forms a part of the continental divide.. The Saguache range is one of the highest in the state. It contains the highest mountain in Colorado, Mt. Elbert, and it also has fifteen 14ers, it's also is the host of Monarch Mountain and Ski area.

___

