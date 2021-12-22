KOAA Survey: What's your favorite Christmas song?

News5 would like to know what's your favorite Christmas song?
Whether you are enjoying some downtime or want a show to gather around the television with the family, NBC and KOAA-TV have you covered.
Wednesday, December 22
- News5 at 4:30pm
- News5 at 5pm
- News5 at 6pm
- 7:00pm Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
- 9:00pm - Michael Buble Christmas Special
- News5 at 10pm
Thursday, December 23
- 4:30pm - Two Americas Special
- News5 at 5pm
- News5 at 6pm
- 7:00pm - NBC Specials: 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas
- 7:30pm - NBC Specials: Trolls Holiday in Harmony
- 8:00pm - Young Rock
- 8:30pm - Mr. Mayor
- 9:00pm - NBC Specials: Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around
- News5 at 10pm
Friday, December 24
- 4:30pm - KOAA Special: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
curl up with your kids and KOAA as Team USA Olympians and Paralympians read Christmas stories.
- News5 at 5pm
- News5 at 6pm
- 7:00pm - It's a Wonderful Life
- News5 at 10pm
Saturday, December 25
- 7:00am - KOAA Special: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
curl up with your kids and KOAA as Team USA Olympians and Paralympians read Christmas stories.
- 10:30am - Winter Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping
- 12:00pm - NBC Sports Special: Monster Jam
- 1:00pm - NBC Sports Special: Drone Racing League
- 2:00pm - NBC Sports Special: U.S. Ski & Snowboard: Big Air Steamboat
- News5 at 4:30pm
- News5 at 5:30pm
- 7:00pm - How The Grinch Stole Christmas
- News5 at 10pm
Sunday, December 26
- 7:00am - KOAA Special: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
- curl up with your kids and KOAA as Team USA Olympians and Paralympians read Christmas stories.
- 1:00pm - FIS Cup Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slolom
- 2:00pm - Dew Tour: Snowboard Slopestyle
- 3:00pm - Dew Tour: Half-Pipe
- News5 at 4pm
- 4:30pm - NBC Nightly News
- 5:00pm - Football Night in America
- 6:30pm - Sunday Night Football: Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys
- News5 at 10pm
