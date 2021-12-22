KOAA Survey: What's your favorite Christmas song?

News5 would like to know what's your favorite Christmas song?

Whether you are enjoying some downtime or want a show to gather around the television with the family, NBC and KOAA-TV have you covered.

Wednesday, December 22



News5 at 4:30pm

News5 at 5pm

News5 at 6pm

7:00pm Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

9:00pm - Michael Buble Christmas Special

News5 at 10pm

NBC/Will Heath/NBC MICHAEL BUBLÉ'S CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY -- Pictured: (l-r) Kermit the Frog, Michael Bublé -- (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC)

Thursday, December 23



4:30pm - Two Americas Special

News5 at 5pm

News5 at 6pm

7:00pm - NBC Specials: 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas

7:30pm - NBC Specials: Trolls Holiday in Harmony

8:00pm - Young Rock

8:30pm - Mr. Mayor

9:00pm - NBC Specials: Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

News5 at 10pm

NBC/Weiss Eubanks/NBC KELLY CLARKSON PRESENTS: WHEN CHRISTMAS COMES AROUND -- "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" -- Pictured: (l-r) Brett Eldredge, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBC)

Friday, December 24



4:30pm - KOAA Special: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

curl up with your kids and KOAA as Team USA Olympians and Paralympians read Christmas stories.

News5 at 5pm

News5 at 6pm

7:00pm - It's a Wonderful Life

News5 at 10pm

Saturday, December 25



7:00am - KOAA Special: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

curl up with your kids and KOAA as Team USA Olympians and Paralympians read Christmas stories.

10:30am - Winter Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping

12:00pm - NBC Sports Special: Monster Jam

1:00pm - NBC Sports Special: Drone Racing League

2:00pm - NBC Sports Special: U.S. Ski & Snowboard: Big Air Steamboat

News5 at 4:30pm

News5 at 5:30pm

7:00pm - How The Grinch Stole Christmas

News5 at 10pm

Sunday, December 26



7:00am - KOAA Special: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

curl up with your kids and KOAA as Team USA Olympians and Paralympians read Christmas stories.

1:00pm - FIS Cup Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slolom

2:00pm - Dew Tour: Snowboard Slopestyle

3:00pm - Dew Tour: Half-Pipe

News5 at 4pm

4:30pm - NBC Nightly News

5:00pm - Football Night in America

6:30pm - Sunday Night Football: Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys

News5 at 10pm

___

