KOAA Survey: What's your favorite Christmas song?

Posted at 9:23 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 11:23:30-05

News5 would like to know what's your favorite Christmas song?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4:30 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Whether you are enjoying some downtime or want a show to gather around the television with the family, NBC and KOAA-TV have you covered.

Wednesday, December 22

  • News5 at 4:30pm
  • News5 at 5pm
  • News5 at 6pm
  • 7:00pm Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
  • 9:00pm - Michael Buble Christmas Special
  • News5 at 10pm
Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City - Season 2021
MICHAEL BUBLÉ'S CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY -- Pictured: (l-r) Kermit the Frog, Michael Bublé -- (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC)

Thursday, December 23

  • 4:30pm - Two Americas Special
  • News5 at 5pm
  • News5 at 6pm
  • 7:00pm - NBC Specials: 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas
  • 7:30pm - NBC Specials: Trolls Holiday in Harmony
  • 8:00pm - Young Rock
  • 8:30pm - Mr. Mayor
  • 9:00pm - NBC Specials: Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around
  • News5 at 10pm
Kelly Clarkson When Christmas Comes Around
KELLY CLARKSON PRESENTS: WHEN CHRISTMAS COMES AROUND -- "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" -- Pictured: (l-r) Brett Eldredge, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBC)

Friday, December 24

  • 4:30pm - KOAA Special: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
    • curl up with your kids and KOAA as Team USA Olympians and Paralympians read Christmas stories.
  • News5 at 5pm
  • News5 at 6pm
  • 7:00pm - It's a Wonderful Life
  • News5 at 10pm

Saturday, December 25

  • 7:00am - KOAA Special: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
    • curl up with your kids and KOAA as Team USA Olympians and Paralympians read Christmas stories.
  • 10:30am - Winter Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping
  • 12:00pm - NBC Sports Special: Monster Jam
  • 1:00pm - NBC Sports Special: Drone Racing League
  • 2:00pm - NBC Sports Special: U.S. Ski & Snowboard: Big Air Steamboat
  • News5 at 4:30pm
  • News5 at 5:30pm
  • 7:00pm - How The Grinch Stole Christmas
  • News5 at 10pm

Sunday, December 26

  • 7:00am - KOAA Special: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
    • curl up with your kids and KOAA as Team USA Olympians and Paralympians read Christmas stories.
  • 1:00pm - FIS Cup Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slolom
  • 2:00pm - Dew Tour: Snowboard Slopestyle
  • 3:00pm - Dew Tour: Half-Pipe
  • News5 at 4pm
  • 4:30pm - NBC Nightly News
  • 5:00pm - Football Night in America
  • 6:30pm - Sunday Night Football: Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys
  • News5 at 10pm

