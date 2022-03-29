KOAA Survey: What's your biggest concern with another China lockdown?

Multiple regions in China are locking down, including key manufacturing hubs, sparking new supply chain concerns. The News5 team wants to know what your biggest concern is with these new lockdowns.

Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Regions in China that are affected by the new shutdown include the tech and finance hub of Shenzen, and the auto manufacturing center in Changchun.

The city of Shanghai also shut down Monday, with 26 million people now required to follow the country's strict Covid-19 protocols.

