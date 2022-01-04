KOAA Survey: What's the longest you've had to wait for a COVID-19 test?

COVID-19 cases are up in Colorado, and so are wait times for getting tested. The News5 team wants to know what is the longest time that you have waited for a COVID-19 test.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The United States broke records Monday, with John Hopkins reporting that the US recorded a jaw-dropping total of over 1 million cases. The previous record was set last Thursday, at 590,000. The number could be higher as well, with some home tests going unreported and others who are infected not getting tested.

The surge follows the New Year's Eve weekend, and public health experts were concerned that these gatherings could lead to a newfound rise in cases. Omicron is significantly more transmissible than the previous variants, and as cages surge to previously unheard of levels, that data comes as no surprise.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

