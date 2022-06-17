KOAA Survey: What's the best gift for Father's Day

News5 would like to know your plans for a Father's Day gift?

Great, affordable Father's Day gifts amid inflation challenges

It's a father's day dilemma every year: What to buy for Dad?

Kathy Hickey was buying plants for her husband's vegetable garden.

"Of course, he'll have to plant them," she said. "And water them."

As long as he doesn't mind a little work, that's fine.

But what if you want a traditional gift and worry about soaring prices this year?

At ACE Hardware, we found dozens of gifts that won't break the bank.

Tools and toys for Dad

ACE store manager Jon Doucleffe says a dad who grills would love a grill accessory for under $25.

"We have a really nice, affordable range," he said. "You've got grill scrapers, you've got cleaners, sets of spices, and more."

Also inexpensive: Sets of ratchet wrenches for around $75, or drill bits, that are even cheaper.

"We have an ACE branded set for $15, other brands for $2, all in a very reasonable price range," he said.

So you have $100, or perhaps a little more, to spend?

He says rechargeable garden trimmers and leaf blowers are all the rage right now, with their long-lasting lithium batteries.

But let's say Dad has enough tools and you would prefer something more relaxing. Yeti now makes multi-colored insulated cups for around $25.

Best of all, they are designed to hold his beer can perfectly.

Is Dad a golfer? Pro shop manager Don Tiller says $30 buys an official Titleist cap.

For even less, you can buy him a pack of patriotic golf balls.

"Titleist puts out a special golf ball for Memorial Day and the 4th of July every year that has an American flag on it," he said.

Many families buy experiences instead

Katherine Cullen with the National Retail Federation says shoppers are rethinking the ways they spend and are predicted to spend less this year due to high gas prices.

But she says they will still make exceptions.

"People want to treat their dad," she said. "They want to make things feel special."

On average, the retail group says families will spend $172 on average to spoil their dads, though a lot of that money will go toward "experiences" this year, such as concerts, sporting events, or special outings.

"That can be anything from a hike with dad to a Father's Day brunch or get together or cookout," Cullen said.

And apparel will be popular again as more dads go back to the office.

"Work attire is changing across the country so it may or may not be the traditional shirt and tie but we are seeing apparel remain really really popular," she said.'

At the end of the day, even if you only have $20 to spend, it is the thought that counts.

And Dad's gonna love it.

That way you don't waste your money.

