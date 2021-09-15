KOAA Survey: What's been your experience with dating apps?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — For today's KOAA Survey, the News5 team wants to know what your experiences have been with dating apps?

Since 2016 the number of dating app and online romance scam reports have tripled nationwide. Fraud experts say we should be talking about how these heartbreaking crooks managed to steal a record-breaking $304 million in 2020.

Last year as a state, Colorado ranked 13th in the nation for romance scam cases. The fraudsters found success by hiding behind online profiles as they lied to and manipulated victims in at least 439 cases taking more than $11 million in the process. While fraud experts are encouraged to see online dating platforms doing more to stop these crimes, it's important to know how to avoid these scams in the first place.

If you need more information on how to identify a romance scam, or would like to find resources to help you research a current situation you're involved in you can visit: https://socialcatfish.com/blog/romance-scams-have-increased-in-2021-due-to-the-coronavirus-pandemic/

You can also report scams in Colorado to the Colorado Attorney General's Office by visiting: https://stopfraudcolorado.gov/

