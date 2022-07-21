KOAA Survey: What would you do if you won the lottery?

If you won the lottery, what is the FIRST thing you would do?

The streak of Mega Millions drawings without a winner continues, causing this Friday's projected jackpot to exceed a half billion dollars.

The expected jackpot of $640 million is within the top 10 jackpots of Mega Millions. It would also mark the largest jackpot for the multi-state lottery since January 2021, when it reached $1.05 billion.

It has been three months since Mega Millions has produced a winner.

Mega Millions has produced four winners so far in 2022. This year's largest jackpot came in January when a $426 million jackpot was claimed in California.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Even just matching five numbers is worth $1 million.

Friday's drawing will be held at 10 p.m. MST.

