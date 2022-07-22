KOAA Survey: What weekend event are you looking forward to?

As we head into another busy weekend in southern Colorado, News5 would like to know what weekend event are you looking forward to?

Canon City is ready for the 13th Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival with community raft races, the build your own boat competition, and the raft rodeo. Festivities start Friday at 3 pm and wrap up at 11 pm. Also Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm Admission is $5.

From jewelry to furniture and so much, Vintage Market Days is back, and this event center is filled with unique treasures. The event kicks off today at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 4 p.m. It will run through Sunday.

Most of these items are vintage or handcrafted, allowing local businesses and artists to show their creative side.

“Each vendor in here is their own small business so it’s just a way for us to shine a light on them and to support them. So you come here, you spend money with them, you’re supporting their small business and what they’ve built up.”

But this isn’t the only event this weekend. There’s a lot going on in our state if you’re looking for something to do.

County fair season has kicked off with the El Paso County Fair wrapping up theirs this weekend. Today is military appreciation day at the fair and the final fair day will take place on Saturday.

The Pikes Peak Pride 2022 Festival and Parade will take place this Saturday in Colorado Springs. For more details visit here.

There’s also a circus in town. We’re talking about the Venardos Circus which will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Colorado Springs here.

