KOAA Survey: What type of small business shopping do you do?

This is Small Business Week for the Pikes Peak Region with a series of workshops and events to help business owners and reach customers.

News5 would like to know what type of small business shopping do you do?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center is hosting the following events:

Monday, June 7: EPIC Marketing | 9:00 - 11:00 am In Person / 9:30 am - 11:00 am Virtual

Tuesday, June 8: EPIC Evolution | 9:00 - 11:00 am In Person / 9:30 am - 11:00 am Virtual

Tuesday, June 8 (Bonus Track): Optimizing the Value of Your Business and Planning For the Future | 2:00 - 3:00 pm

Wednesday, June 9: EPIC Purpose | 9:00 - 11:00 am In Person / 9:30 am - 11:00 am Virtual

Wednesday, June 9: EPIC Minority Business | 2:00 - 3:30 pm

Thursday, June 10: Small Business Awards Celebration | 3:00 - 5:00 pm

Saturday, June 12: Beards, Bonnets & Brews Festival

Click here to learn more

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

