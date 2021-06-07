Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: What type of small business shopping do you do?

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
SURVEY Small Biz FSG.jpg
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 11:43:05-04

This is Small Business Week for the Pikes Peak Region with a series of workshops and events to help business owners and reach customers.

News5 would like to know what type of small business shopping do you do?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center is hosting the following events:

  • Monday, June 7: EPIC Marketing | 9:00 - 11:00 am In Person / 9:30 am - 11:00 am Virtual
  • Tuesday, June 8: EPIC Evolution | 9:00 - 11:00 am In Person / 9:30 am - 11:00 am Virtual
  • Tuesday, June 8 (Bonus Track): Optimizing the Value of Your Business and Planning For the Future | 2:00 - 3:00 pm
  • Wednesday, June 9: EPIC Purpose | 9:00 - 11:00 am In Person / 9:30 am - 11:00 am Virtual
  • Wednesday, June 9: EPIC Minority Business | 2:00 - 3:30 pm
  • Thursday, June 10: Small Business Awards Celebration | 3:00 - 5:00 pm
  • Saturday, June 12: Beards, Bonnets & Brews Festival

Click here to learn more

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community