KOAA Survey: What type of events are you comfortable attending?

KOAA
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 10, 2022
Kroenke Sports & Entertainment officials announced Wednesday they would be lifting all COVID-19 safety protocols for events at Ball Arena and the Paramount Theatre starting March 12.

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, what type of events are you comfortable attending?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
