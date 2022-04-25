KOAA Survey: What should the penalty be for violating fire restrictions?

With the news that the Silver Charm Fire was sparked by an illegal welding accident, the News5 team wants to know what you think the penalty should be for violating fire restrictions.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The fire that was sparked by the illegal welding accident burned 17 acres, but thankfully no structures were damaged.

