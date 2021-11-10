KOAA Survey: What should schools do about the rising COVID-19 cases?

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colorado, even as vaccine availability has expanded to include kids aged 5 to 11. This week the Custer County School District made the decision to go remote for nearly its entire school system. The News5 team wants to know what you think schools should do as they are faced with the rising COVID-19 numbers.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo is the first hospital in Pueblo to request help from FEMA. The federal agency is sending 15 people to help deal with the overwhelming demand the hospital is facing as ER staff are overwhelmed.

Governor Polis thanked the 252 kids who participated in the Pfizer vaccine trial over the summer. 5,000 children applied to participate in the trial, which showed that the vaccine is 91% effective at preventing infections in children. 11,000 kids in Colorado have received their first dose as of Monday.

In Pueblo, School District 60 is hosting vaccine clinics at elementary schools for kids 5 to 11. For a list of locations and times: click here.

Kids in El Paso County can also get the vaccine. For locations and times you can click here.

