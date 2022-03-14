KOAA Survey: What should school districts do to combat drug use?

Across the country in 2021, a record 104,000 Americans died from an overdose. Synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, are contributing the most to the spike.

What should school districts do to combat drug use?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The DEA classifies fentanyl as a synthetic opioid, and it is produced in a lab. It's 100 times more potent than morphine.

Doctors use it in hospitals to manage pain or even sedate someone in the ICU. But because it's cheap to produce, more drug dealers are selling it.

Fentanyl creates a stronger high and a quicker addiction compared to other opioids.

