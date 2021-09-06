KOAA Survey: What should happen with Federal Unemployment Benefits?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Today, the News5 team wants to know what you think should be done with Federal Unemployment Benefits?

For months, $300 a week in federal benefits made a difference for unemployed Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. But by the end of Labor Day weekend, a lifeline for an estimated 7 million people will no longer exist when The American Rescue Plan expires on Monday.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program extends benefits to those previously considered ineligible for unemployment insurance like gig workers, the self-employed, and independent contractors. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation provides aid to people who exhausted their state benefits. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is a bonus on top of state benefits. It was an additional $600 per week and reduced to $300 per week earlier this year.

