KOAA Survey: What should happen to the child tax credit?

The expanded child tax credit is set to expire after December 15. The News5 team wants to know what you think should happen going forward.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The extended tax credit started earlier this year in July, and now the final payment is scheduled to go out December 15. Some early analysis shows that it might have cut poverty by as much as 40%.

Over 30 million eligible families received the tax credit at some point in its short existence. For many, it has been an important lifeline in putting food on the table for their kids.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

