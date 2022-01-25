KOAA Survey: What should change with the SAT/ACT?

The College Board, the organization that runs the SAT, PSAT, and a number of other standardized tests, announced today that the SAT would shift from in person to online starting in 2024. The News5 team wants to know what you think should be done about the SAT.

The atmosphere around standardized testing has changed rapidly in the past few years, with more and more schools making a standardized test for admission optional. In a bid to stay relevant, and adapt to the changing collegiate admissions environment, the College Board decided to move the test fully online.

This year, nearly 2,000 colleges and universities will not require the SAT or ACT for admission in Fall 2022. That doesn't mean the test is completely irrelevant, however, as many schools do still see great value in the test for those who decide to take it.

