KOAA Survey: What should capacity be at Coors Field?

On Thursday about 21,000 fans will be able to attend Opening Day at Coors Field.

The Rockies announced in early March that they received a variance from the state that will allow them to host more fans at Coors Field this season.

The Rockies will be able to host 21,363 fans at Coors, which is about 42.6% of the stadium's normal capacity.

This is an increase from the previous approval, which would have allowed for 12,500 fans.

The stadium holds 50,144, according to the team.

These capacity rules will be in place for the first seven games of the season, April 1-8.

Capacity limits after the first homestand are to-be-determined.

Fans will notice a few differences this year: The team's mascot, Dinger, won't take part in on-field activities.

There won't be any vendors walking the stands.

Fans also won't be allowed to get pregame autographs from players, and players will be discouraged from tossing baseballs into the stands during the game.

There also won't be any post-game entertainment or fireworks

Despite the reduced capacity, all concession areas will be open to maintain social distancing.

The Rockies open the season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the game starts at 2:10 p.m. MDT.

