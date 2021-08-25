KOAA Survey: What should be the punishment for people caught with fake vaccine cards?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — New COVID regulations are being adopted across the country leading to a spike in fake vaccination cards. As a result, KOAA News5 wants to know what you think the punishment should be for people who are caught with these fake vaccine cards?

More and more places are requiring vaccinations to enjoy the things they have to offer now that the Pfizer vaccination is federally approved.

Despite FDA approval, there is a spike in fake vaccination cards. Selling, using, and creating these cards are a federal crime. But, this isn't stopping people from using these faux documents to reap privileges that have now been reserved for vaccinated citizens.

To curb this, many companies-including the Las Vegas Raiders-have started relying on app and technology that support QR codes. The codes would have a person's personal vaccination status that would be verified by a government agency.

