KOAA Survey: What should be the legal status of marijuana in Colorado Springs?

With two ballot initiatives coming up that could legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs, News 5 wants to know, what should be the legal status of marijuana in Colorado Springs?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Although recreational marijuana is legal to use in the City of Colorado Springs, it is not legal to sell it within city limits. Many residents can travel outside of the city where recreational sales are legal, and then bring it back into Colorado Springs.

