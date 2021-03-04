KOAA Survey: What should be the income threshold for the next stimulus check?

President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have agreed to tighten the upper-income limits at which people could qualify for stimulus checks in the party's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

According to NBC News, the new version of the plan eliminates stimulus checks for individuals making between $80,000 and $100,000, and couples earning between $160,000 and $200,000. Those Americans would not have been eligible for a full $1,400 check, but would have received some assistance.

That means some people who received the last round of $600 stimulus checks wouldn’t get anything this time.

The official said Wednesday the COVID-19 relief measure Senate Democrats plan to unveil will retain the $400 weekly emergency jobless benefits that were included in a House-approved version of the legislation.

While the bill could be voted on Thursday, it will likely be delayed by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., who has insisted the entirety of the 700-page bill be read aloud on the Senate floor. Johnson has claimed the bill should be read in its entirety because he says not enough of the substance of the bill relates directly to the virus.

If passed in the Senate, the House will have to approve the Senate’s version before shipping it to Biden, which Democrats want to do before the last round of emergency jobless benefits run dry March 14. Voting has closed — here are the results:



20% or 154 voted for $50,000 or less

39% or 302 voted for $75,000 or less

16% or 126 voted for no threshold

25% or 193 voted for no stimulus check

Editor's note: This poll is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

