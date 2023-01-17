Watch Now
KOAA Survey: What should be done to reduce traffic fatalities?

KOAA
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jan 17, 2023
Colorado Springs saw a record number of traffic fatalities in 2022 and it seems as though these numbers keep rising.

What should be done to reduce traffic fatalities?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
