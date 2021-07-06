KOAA Survey: What severe weather event worries you the most?

We're once again under threat of severe weather across the Front Range with the potential for strong wind gusts, severe storms, and even hail.

News5 would like to know, what severe weather event worries you the most?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE LATEST FIRST ALERT 5 WEATHER FORECAST

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

