KOAA Survey: What services do you utilize at the library?

The Pikes Peak Library District hasn't seen a tax increase in 36 years, but that could change this fall as the organization looks to serve a growing community with an ever-increasing appetite for lower-cost education and entertainment options.

Trustees recently approved a resolution indicating its intent to ask voters for more funding for services, resources, and spaces.

According to a release, the Pikes Peak Library District "currently has 16 facilities, three mobile library services, and a large online hub of resources available to more than 700,000 residents across 2,070 square miles. With additional funds, the Library District could better meet the needs and demands of our growing community via our Library resources, services, and spaces. We want to be able to provide what residents need now and into the future – and fulfill our mission of cultivating spaces for belonging, personal growth, and strong communities."

While numbers are not yet available on a proposal, the organization provided a glimpse at what they want to do with extra funding.



Support early childhood literacy and development via Library services, programs, and resources

Expand community spaces available for use by nonprofits, businesses, and other community groups

Expand the Library’s physical and digital collections, including books, magazines, movies, music, research databases, online resource centers, and other things like board and yard games, outdoor and sporting equipment, and gardening and other tools

Improve access to technology for families and individuals across El Paso County like K-12 students, adult learners, jobseekers, and residents in more rural communities

Expand Library service hours and locations across the county so people can more easily access what they need when and where it’s convenient for them

