KOAA Survey: What security measures do you want to see at all schools?

Schools in Madison County, North Carolina will be stocked with AR-15 rifles this upcoming school year.

That's according to the Asheville Citizen-Times, which reports the security measure is in response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the attack on May 24.

School resource officers are being trained to use the weapons and respond to potential mass shootings, Harwood said.

The rifles will reportedly be stored in locked safes inside the schools.

And from bulletproof backpacks and whiteboards to new safety systems, new products pop up frequently with the purpose of helping protect schools.

“The inquiries have increased greatly since the last shooting, just based off what our product is and does,” Peter Facchini, the co-founder and CEO of ProtectED Rooms, said.

Protected rooms, which was started a couple years ago, designed a mobile piece of furniture that fits into classrooms. These bookcases are built with bullet resistant panels and a latch system.

