Menu

Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: What restaurants are you eating at the most amid the pandemic?

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Chamberlain, News5 Staff
KOAA Survey: What restaurants are you eating at the most amid the pandemic?
KOAA Survey: What restaurants are you eating at the most amid the pandemic?
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 12:39:57-04

On Friday, Governor Polis announced people in Phase 1B.4 would be eligible for a vaccine starting March 19, moving the date up by two days. As restrictions loosen and restaurants and bars are able to open up with a larger capacity, what restaurants are you eating at the most amid the pandemic?

Voting has closed for this survey — here are the results:

  • 72% or 173 voted locally owned
  • 28% or 68 voted national franchise

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community