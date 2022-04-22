KOAA Survey: What renewable energy do you want more of?

It's Earth Day, and the News 5 team would like to know what renewable energy you would like to see more of.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Southern Colorado already has its share of renewable energy production, and that share is set to continue growing. Pueblo is becoming a leader in solar, and the Bighorn Solar facility is now the largest of its kind in the country.

Colorado Springs gets some of its energy from wind, contracting with a wind farm to source about 5% of the city's energy. While high winds keep the turbines going, the heavy gusts don't have as much of an impact as you'd think on energy prices.

