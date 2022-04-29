KOAA Survey: What position should the Broncos target in the NFL draft?

As the NFL draft enters the second day, News5 wants to know what position you think the Broncos should target in the draft?

The Broncos jump into the fray on Friday with the 64th overall pick. Could that be Oklahoma pass rusher Nik Bonitto? Or will they go cornerback? There will be plenty of options. The first round from Las Vegas lacked the glitz, but not the drama. There were five defensive players in the top five picks for the first time since 1991. There were six receivers in the top 20 for the first time, well, ever.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

