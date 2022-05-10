Watch
KOAA Survey: What part of President Biden's plan will help lower inflation?

KOAA
President Biden unveiled his plan to fight inflation, something he says is the No. 1 issue his administration is working on.

News5 wants to know, what part of President Biden's plan will help lower inflation?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Much of Biden’s plan relies on support from Congress, which faces steep hurdles as Democrats hold narrow majorities in the House and Senate.
