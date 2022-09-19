KOAA Survey: What nonstop flight would you like from Colorado Springs?

Delta Air Lines announced that nonstop service to Atlanta from Colorado Springs will begin on June 5.

Daily service to Atlanta is now available for booking online. Nonstop service was originally set to begin on August 8, 2022, but network modifications pushed the start date.

Schedule for nonstop service to and from Atlanta can be found below:

ATL-COS:



Effective June 5, 2023

Departure time: 6:09 p.m.

Arrival time: 7:10 p.m.

Aircraft: A320

COS-ATL:



Effective June 6, 2023

Departure time: 6:45 a.m.

Arrival time: 11:38 a.m.

Aircraft: A320

