KOAA Survey: What nonstop flight would you like from Colorado Springs?

KOAA
Posted at 10:21 AM, Sep 19, 2022
Delta Air Lines announced that nonstop service to Atlanta from Colorado Springs will begin on June 5.

News5 wants to know, what nonstop flight would you like from Colorado Springs?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Daily service to Atlanta is now available for booking online. Nonstop service was originally set to begin on August 8, 2022, but network modifications pushed the start date.

Schedule for nonstop service to and from Atlanta can be found below:

ATL-COS:

  • Effective June 5, 2023
  • Departure time: 6:09 p.m.
  • Arrival time: 7:10 p.m.
  • Aircraft: A320

COS-ATL:

  • Effective June 6, 2023
  • Departure time: 6:45 a.m.
  • Arrival time: 11:38 a.m.
  • Aircraft: A320

___

