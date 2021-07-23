KOAA Survey: What new Olympic sport are most looking forward to?

The 2021 Olympic Games being held in Tokyo will feature more different sporting competitions than any other Olympics.

The list this year includes four new sports and two returning sports. An IOC policy change in 2014 took effect starting with the Tokyo Games that allows the host nation’s organizing committee to propose new events for its event.

Karate originated in Japan, so it is fitting it will debut as an Olympic sport during the Tokyo Games.

The competition will have two different events, kata and kumite. In kata, the athletes will be judged on form and technique, and in kumite, athletes will go head-to-head on the mat. There are about 80 athletes expected to participate.

Skateboarding will appear for the first time in Tokyo and is already included in the line-up for Paris in 2024.

The Olympic version will be split into two formats, street and park. The street competition will take place on a course featuring stairs, rails and other obstacles. The park competition will be at a dome-shaped bowl and participants will be judged on their ability to maintain flow while executing tricks.

There are 80 athletes from 18 countries participating in the skateboarding events.

Sports climbing will include three disciplines: speed, bouldering, and lead.

The speed event is simply that: two athletes go head-to-head climbing a 15-meter wall to see who reaches the top first. Bouldering involves navigating different routes across 4.5-meter-high boulders.

And lead climbing will have athletes climb as high as they can on a 15-meter wall in six minutes. About 40 athletes are expected to participate.

Surfing will make its debut in Tokyo and is slated to appear again in Paris. About 40 athletes from 20 different countries will be competing. The schedule for surfing events will be dependent on conditions.

3x3 Basketball will also be a new feature at the Tokyo Games. The sport is inspired by pick-up or street basketball commonly played in our communities.

This version of basketball is played on a half-sized court, the teams switch between offense and defense, and shoot into a single hoop. Each team will consist of four players, with three on the court, and one sub.

