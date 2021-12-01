KOAA Survey: What kind of Christmas tree are you putting up?

It's now past Thanksgiving, and for those who celebrate, it's often the time when Christmas trees make an appearance in the living room. The News5 team wants to know what kind of Christmas tree you put up.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

If you're a person that likes to cut down a tree for yourself, there's still some time to get a permit and go out and find the perfect tree for your holiday season. Here's what you need to know if you plan to make an adventure out of your tree search for the season.

For those who prefer to buy their tree, there might be more difficulty in finding one than usual. Supply chain issues are impacting the availability of Christmas trees this year, and prices may be higher than usual.

Sometimes you want to spice up your living room with something a little different. If you want your home to feel a little more beachy, these sea glass Christmas trees will bring the ocean to you.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

