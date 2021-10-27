KOAA Survey: What is your least favorite Halloween candy?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Halloween is right around the corner, and with it comes a variety of candy most of us don't see everyday. Some of that candy might make you happy, but some of it might find its way into the trash can. The News5 team wants to know what is your least favorite Halloween candy.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

"Halloween is back" this year, and companies are expecting to do record business this year after a lackluster 2020. The National Retail Federation is expecting over $9 billion in Halloween this year.

If you want to try some more unique recipes this year, check out these Halloween candy recipes created during the 1918 pandemic. You can never go wrong with old fashioned peanut brittle.

Whatever you're doing, make sure to stay safe and have a fun and spooky Halloween!

