KOAA Survey: What is your ideal house temperature?

COLORADO SPRINGS — We're turning the heat up today, and it'll only get hotter from here!

Sunny skies and drier humidity will quickly heat temperatures into the 80s and 90s this afternoon over the plains.

It means a lot of us may be blasting the A/C this week, which could also be costly.

In order to save money but also stay cool, the U.S. Department of Energy recommends turning the temperature up when you're not home and then cranking it lower when you are home. They also say not to make the temperature changes too extreme, since it won't lower any faster, and cranking it low too quickly could just cost you extra.

As the weather heats up, local heating and cooling companies are issuing a warning that if your air conditioner breaks down, it may take longer to fix.

"With the parts shortage, it's causing a few different issues. So far, it's not with the maintenance area but new equipment, replacements, and add-ons can be really challenging right now," said Ben Carter, Owner of SoCo Heating and Cooling. "Room air conditioners, window air conditioners, and that kind of equipment."

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an HVAC part and technician shortage that's causing longer wait times. He expects it to continue as the summer goes on.

