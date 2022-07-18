KOAA Survey: What is your favorite water-related activity?

We'll be in high heat across southern Colorado with temperatures nearing or above 100 today. News5 would like to know your favorite water-related activity to keep cool

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Today’s Forecast:

We're in for a very hot afternoon with highs in the 90s and 100s.

The winds look light today, so it'll just be hot and uncomfortable through the afternoon.

Storms look very spotty today and generally best west of I-25 over the mountains. Storms would be more likely to push down gusty winds instead of rain east of the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 97; Low: 65. Near record heat this afternoon with the current record standing at 98 degrees. We could see spotty showers or thunderstorms late today or early this evening, but we're more likely to see gusty wind than rain.

Pueblo forecast: High: 104; Low: 68. Near record heat this afternoon with the current record standing at 105 degrees. We have a very small chance for isolated showers and storms that would put down more wind than rain.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

