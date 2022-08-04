KOAA Survey: What is your favorite thing to have with Pueblo Chiles?

Pueblo Chile harvesting has begun and KOAA News5 wants to know what your favorite Pueblo Chile-infused meal.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Pueblo Chile harvesting has begun in order to prep for everyone's favorite event, the 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival.

The festival promotes Pueblo's abundant agriculture with fresh produce from numerous local farm stands and specialty shops.

The festival starts the weekend of September 23rd - 25th on Union Avenue.

The public can come and enjoy live entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions, and of course, Pueblo chiles! -for only $5 at the gate.

Featured events include the hot air balloon flyover, the jalapeno eating contest, the chihuahua parade, live food demonstrations, and the farmer's market & chile roasting!

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

