KOAA Survey: What is your favorite summer outdoor activity?

Saturday is Get Outdoors Day! It's a day that promotes spending time outside in our beautiful environment, all while showcasing local outdoor businesses and nonprofit agencies.

The annual Get Outdoors Day will be held Saturday at Prospect Lake and Memorial Park in Colorado Springs for the first time since 2019.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 3 p.m. You will be able to participate in biking, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, fly fishing, archery and much more.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit here.

